Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 377 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, July 8, 1,113,383 (+377) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 60,854 (+35) hospitalizations and 8,347 (+4) ICU admissions. ODH also reported that 48 percent of the population, or 5,610,606, have started the vaccination process. That’s a change of 6,819 from the day before.