1  of  2
Breaking News
Fairborn Police are looking for a missing woman Ohio National Guard called to support food distribution for COVID-19 response
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 119 confirmed cases in the state
Closings
There are currently 120 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 119 confirmed cases in the state

News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Dept. of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Amy Acton, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give an update on the response to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio. at approximately 2:30 p.m.

As of Thursday, there are 119 confirmed cases in Ohio, 33 are hospitalized.

There are cases in the following counties:

  • Ashland (1)
  • Belmont (2)
  • Butler (8)
  • Clark (1)
  • Coshocton (2)
  • Cuyahoga (53)
  • Darke (1)
  • Delaware (2)
  • Franklin (10)
  • Geauga (1)
  • Hamilton (1)
  • Huron (1)
  • Lake (2)
  • Lorain (6)
  • Lucas (1)
  • Mahoning (5)
  • Medina (5)
  • Miami (1)
  • Montgomery (1)
  • Richland (1)
  • Stark (5)
  • Summit (6)
  • Trumbull (2)
  • Tuscarawas (1)

Governor DeWine is calling for all Ohioans to fly their flags as a show of solidarity as the state and the country deals with the pandemic.

Late Thursday morning, Governor DeWine announced around 300 members of the Ohio National Guard will be activated to help with the humanitarian response to the crisis.

At Thursday’s press conference, the governor and ODH Director Acton will be joined by Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, Ohio Dept. of Aging Director Ursel McElroy, Ohio Dept. of Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran, and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Kimberly Hall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS