Coronavirus in Ohio: State to report 2-day case total Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will not release new COVID-19 case numbers Sunday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

A message on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard says new case numbers will be reported Monday, July 5, and include the total number of cases for both Sunday and Monday.

As of Saturday, July 3, the state reported a total of 1,112,289 (+201) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 60,724 (+19) hospitalizations and 8,331 (+4) ICU admission.  

As of July 2, a total of 5,584,654 people — or 47.78% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 7,787 from the previous day.

ODH reported 35 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 20,344. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Ohio hit 1.1 million COVID-19 cases on May 26. It took 70 days for Ohio to go from 1 million to 1.1 million cases. That’s the longest time between 100,000 milestones since the 82 days it took for Ohio to go from 100,000 to 200,000 cases (July 30 to Oct. 20, 2020).

Cases MilestoneDate HitDays BetweenRank
100,000July 30, 2020210 days1.
200,000Oct. 20, 202082 days2.
300,000Nov. 10, 202021 days5.
400,000Nov. 22, 202012 daysT-9.
500,000Dec. 2, 202010 days11.
600,000Dec. 14, 202012 daysT-9.
700,000Dec. 28, 202014 days7.
800,000Jan. 1013 days8.
900,000Jan. 2818 days6.
1 millionMarch 1748 days4.
1.1 millionMay 2670 days3.
Source: Ohio Dept. of Health

