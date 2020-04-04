Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss state’s COVID-19 response at 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine scheduled a 2 p.m. briefing to discuss the latest developments on the state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

DeWine will be joined by Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

As of Friday, there are 3,312 confirmed cases in the state, 895 leading to hospitalization. A total of 91 deaths have been reported.

The latest models project a mid-April-to-late-May peak for coronavirus cases in Ohio. Those models are from Ohio State University, but Cleveland Clinic models show the peak will be between mid-May and mid-June.

During Friday’s news conference, DeWine addressed the shortage of testing in the state.

“We need more testing, and we need more results quicker,” said DeWine.

He announced that the Ohio State University and the Ohio Department of Health have teamed up to produce the items needed for tests (swabs, tubes to put swab in and liquid inside the test tube) here in Ohio.

The big announcement from DeWine, Thursday, was that he would be extending Ohio’s Stay at Home order until at least May 1.

“Everything about this lags about a couple weeks behind, and you have to make moves early,” said Dr. Acton prior to signing the order during Thursday’s news conference. “This order I’m signing is to think about you and all the sacrifices you’re making.”