Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: DeWine plans 2 p.m. press conference

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Saturday with the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic.

Columbus Public Health and Mayor Ginther announced Saturday morning that one case has been confirmed in Columbus.

As of Friday, thirteen cases are now confirmed in the state and 159 are under investigation, according to numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said the cases are in six counties.

Belmont – 2

Butler – 1 (more information coming)

Cuyahoga – 6

Stark – 2

Summit – 1

Trumbull 1

In Columbus, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts announced Friday 25 people were being tested in Columbus and Worthington. The city’s Board of Health declared a public health emergency Friday afternoon.

The USDA approved two waiver requests from the state to keep school breakfast and lunch programs going while schools are closed. Schools will be able to provide ‘grab and go’ meals to ensure no child goes hungry while school is out.

Columbus City Schools announced it would provide meals to all children under 18 at several schools throughout the city.

The state is not closing daycare centers at this point. DeWine says it could happen and wants families to be ready.

“People need to start thinking about alternatives,” said DeWine.

DeWine announced Friday that jails and prisons will no longer allow visitors. He is asking for more protocols to keep sick people away.