COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 31 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,580,405 +4,160 Hospitalizations 107,370 +151 ICU admissions 12,721 +19 Deaths* 33,071 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

Monday’s reported cases is the lowest of 2022 thus far. ODH did report under 5,000 cases on Jan. 25 but that number was due to a lab processing error that caused those days numbers to be incomplete.

The 21-day case average is just over 17,700.

The department reported 1,456 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,166,644 which is 61.31% of the state’s population. And 4,160 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 4,044 16.6% 20.6% In ICU 760 17.84% 21.67% On ventilator 553 10.86% 64.79%

As COVID-19 cases begin to decline, medical experts have identified a new variant of omicron. There is no evidence to suggest the subvariant causes more severe illness or symptoms, but doctors warn it may be too early to tell because reports on hospitalizations and deaths are still lagging due to the first omicron surge.