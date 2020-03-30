Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Health department to release latest COVID-19 case numbers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton will provide an update on the state’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus Monday afternoon.

The briefing will take place a 2 p.m. and can be streamed right here.

As of Sunday, there were 1,653 cases reported in Ohio, 403 leading to hospitalizations and 29 deaths.

During a briefing Sunday, DeWine urged the FDA to clear Battelle to begin using machines that can each sterilize up to 80,000 masks per day. He called an earlier decision to limit the use of the technology reckless.

Late Sunday night, the FDA cleared Battelle to sterilize N95 masks at max capacity, and operate the systems in other states.