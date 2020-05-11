Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss daycare plans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine is expected to discuss plans for child care during Monday afternoon’s briefing.

The briefing will stream live right here shortly after the Ohio Department of Health releases its daily coronavirus case numbers at 2 p.m.

As of Sunday, 24,081 cases have been reported in the state, leading to 4,351 hospitalizations and 1,341 deaths. Of the hospitalizations, 1,205 were ICU admissions.

On Thursday, he announced that hair salons, spas and barbershops can reopen May 15. Lt. Gov. Husted did note that massages will not be taking place yet, as they will be reopened by the medical board.

DeWine also announced restaurants and bars can start reopening with outside dining starting May 15, with inside dining restarting May 21.

Retail stores will reopen May 12, meaning 89% of Ohio’s economy will be back up and running on that date, according to Gov. DeWine.