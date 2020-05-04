Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted, Dr. Acton hold daily briefing at 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are scheduled to give an update on the status of the Coronavirus and the state’s response at 2 p.m.

Monday, more businesses were allowed to get back to work under phase one of Ohio’s reopening plan.

Manufacturing, distribution, and construction projects that were closed under Ohio’s previous stay-at-home order as well as general offices were permitted to reopen Monday.

As of Sunday, a total of 19,914 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, leading to 3,769 hospitalizations and 1,038 deaths. Of the hospitalizations, 1,078 were ICU admissions.

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio: