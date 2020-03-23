Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton to hold 2:30 briefing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH will hold their daily briefing Monday at 2 p.m. to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

ODH will release the state’s latest coronavirus case numbers at 2 p.m.

As of Sunday, there are 351 confirmed cases, 83 hospitalizations and three deaths.

Dr. Amy Acton says the testing data does not tell the full story, since there is a shortage of tests and those available are being conserved for the most high-risk and hospitalized front-line workers.

Sunday, Dr. Acton signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans. The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and will go until at least April 6. Then it will be reevaluated, according to Gov. DeWine.

The order makes broad exemptions for essential activities and businesses.

DeWine also announced daycares in the state must now operate under a pandemic license and imposed additional restrictions.