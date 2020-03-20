Coronavirus in Ohio: Governor, ODH plan Friday afternoon update

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Amy Action and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are planning a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the latest efforts to slow the growth of coronavirus in Ohio.

The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed right here.

ODH will release updated COVID-19 case numbers in Ohio shortly before the news conference.

As of Thursday, there are 119 confirmed cases in Ohio, 33 are hospitalized.

No deaths are confirmed. Health department investigators are looking into a presumptive coronavirus-related death in Lucas County.

Late Thursday morning, Governor DeWine announced around 300 members of the Ohio National Guard will be activated to help with the humanitarian response to the crisis.