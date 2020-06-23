1  of  2
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 46,127 cases, 2,735 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted are set to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday; you can stream the briefing live right here.

As of June 23, a total of 46,127 (+590) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,735 (+31) deaths and 7,379 (+87) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,876 (+24) were ICU admissions.

The 729 cases reported Monday followed a spike of 609 cases Friday and 700 cases reported a day earlier. The 729 was the largest 24-hour increase in reported cases since 731 cases reported on May 21.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine is expected to address where the pop-up testing sites around the state will be located, especially in “hot spots” in Greene, Clark, Montgomery, Hamilton, and Warren Counties in the southwestern and west-central part of the state.

Last week, DeWine narrowed the areas down by zip code and said the Ohio National Guard would move into those areas with testing.

