Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 23,016 cases, 1,306 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The latest number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio has been released. Governor Mike DeWine will not be holding a news briefing, Friday.

As of Friday, 23,016 cases have been reported in the state, leading to 4,218 hospitalizations and 1,306 deaths. Of the hospitalizations, 1,188 were ICU admissions.

Gov. DeWine announced Thursday that hair salons, spas and barbershops can reopen May 15. Lt. Gov. Husted did note that massages will not be taking place yet, as they will be reopened by the medical board.

DeWine also announced restaurants and bars can start reopening with outside dining starting May 15, with inside dining restarting May 21.

Retail stores will reopen May 12, meaning 89% of Ohio’s economy will be back up and running on that date, according to Gov. DeWine.

DeWine also said that an announcement on childcare in Ohio will be made on Monday.

DeWine did warn that with the reopening of Ohio’s economy, the risk of spreading the coronavirus will go up.

“The last week or so, we’ve talked about how we need, as Ohioans, bring back our economy and same time, stay safe,” said DeWine. “How we do it, is so very, very important.”

“This too will pass. We are going to get through this,” said DeWine.

DeWine also made a point to talk to Ohioans under 60. He noted that they might not be concerned about the risk of the virus, but they should be with the effects it can have on them. To Ohioans over 60, DeWine stressed the importance of them to be aware of the dangers COVID-19 poses to them.