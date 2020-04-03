Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Gov. DeWine schedules 2pm briefing on COVID-19 in the state

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will hold their daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in the state at 2pm, Friday.

As of Thursday, there are 2,902 confirmed cases in the state, 802 leading to hospitalization. A total of 81 deaths have been reported.

The latest models project a mid-to-late-April peak for coronavirus cases in Ohio.

The big announcement from DeWine, Thursday, was that he would be extending Ohio’s Stay at Home order until at least May 1.

“Everything about this lags about a couple weeks behind, and you have to make moves early,” said Dr. Acton prior to signing the order during Thursday’s news conference. “This order I’m signing is to think about you and all the sacrifices you’re making.”

Acton said that people should expect a slow return to normal daily life when numbers begin dropping. She said there are five areas where there needs to be a stabilization before they begin lifting orders:

Testing

Modeling, to get numbers for more accuracy

Hospitals stabilized

Robust contact tracing

Lower numbers that are stabilized

During Thursday’s news conference, DeWine also took a moment to thank Ohioans for making the sacrifices during the spread of the coronavirus. He said he knows how hard it is for people to stay home and not see loved ones.

“We don’t know when we’re going to hit the peak,” said DeWine. ”But what you are doing is saving lives.”

Governor DeWine also announced Thursday the formation of an economic advisory group for Ohio.

“Just as we have looked to [medical] experts to help us through this crisis, we’re also looking to [economy] experts as we move forward,” DeWine said. “As we come out of this, we will focus on our economic recovery.”

Lt. Governor Husted touched on the unemployement numbers that were announced for Ohio, Thursday.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, there were 272,117 jobless claims in the state during the last week.

For the last two weeks, the claims stand at 468,414 in the state. Which, according to ODJFS is a record.

To put that in perspective, 364,603 initial jobless claims were filed during the entire year in Ohio in 2019.

DeWine also encouraged employers to allow employees to wear masks during their shifts in order to stay safe, and keep the public safe.