Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,043 new cases, 26 additional deaths

News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Friday, August 21, a total of 113,046 (+1,043) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,955(+26) deaths and 12,719 (+104) hospitalizations.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Governor DeWine opened Thursday’s briefing with a look at the latest numbers. He remarked that after three straight days of fewer than 1,000 cases, we are now over 1,000.

The governor revealed the latest map of counties under the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Preble, Clark and Darke Counties are red (level 3) but Montgomery fell to orange (level 2).

8-20 Public Health Advisory Map

Governor DeWine says once again we’ve seen a fundamental shift with cases going up in the rural communities.

Governor DeWine says adult day centers and senior centers may open beginning September 21 in a reduced capacity if they can meet certain standards.

On Wednesday, Gov. DeWine announced the signing of a health order that provides guidelines for Ohio sports to move forward this fall.

DeWine added schools will also be allowed to play fall sports in the spring if that’s what they decide to do.

No spectators will be allowed, other than family members or those ‘very close’ to the particular child.

