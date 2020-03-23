Coronavirus in Ohio: DeWine outlines priorities for limited childcare slots

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In his Monday briefing on the COVID-19 coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the workers who should receive priority for limited childcare spots due to the state’s order.
DeWine said families whose members work in the following fields will receive priority for the childcare spots:
- Health Care Workers
- First Responders
- Hospital and Health Clinic Staff
- Pharmacy Staff
- Police, Fire, and EMT
- Child Service Workers
- Adult Protection Workers
- Developmental Disability Aids
- Mental Health Counselors
- Psychiatrists and Psychologists
- Nursing Home and Elder Care Workers
- Home Health Care Workers
- Dentists
If any slots remain open, other families can apply, DeWine said.
Any childcare center that wants to remain open must operate under a temporary childcare license, which can be applied for through the government website.
Centers must comply with the state’s order of limiting rooms to no more than six children per room, among other guidelines set forth by the state.
These changes are currently scheduled to take effect Thursday, March 26.