Coronavirus in Ohio: DeWine outlines priorities for limited childcare slots

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In his Monday briefing on the COVID-19 coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the workers who should receive priority for limited childcare spots due to the state’s order.

DeWine said families whose members work in the following fields will receive priority for the childcare spots:

Health Care Workers

First Responders

Hospital and Health Clinic Staff

Pharmacy Staff

Police, Fire, and EMT

Child Service Workers

Adult Protection Workers

Developmental Disability Aids

Mental Health Counselors

Psychiatrists and Psychologists

Nursing Home and Elder Care Workers

Home Health Care Workers

Dentists

If any slots remain open, other families can apply, DeWine said.

Any childcare center that wants to remain open must operate under a temporary childcare license, which can be applied for through the government website.

Centers must comply with the state’s order of limiting rooms to no more than six children per room, among other guidelines set forth by the state.

These changes are currently scheduled to take effect Thursday, March 26.