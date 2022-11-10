COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,865 new COVID-19 cases for the past week and a drastic decrease in deaths.

Only eight deaths were reported in the past seven days, bringing the total in the state to 40,257. The totals for the previous two weeks were 67 and 71. The drop brought the three-week average to 49. State health officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment explaining the decrease.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past week, the state averaged around 1,552 new cases per day. It also reported 521 new hospitalizations, in line with the three-week average of 522.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Cases 3,208,165 +10,865 Hospitalizations 129,565 +521 Deaths 40,257 +8 *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

A total of 7,407 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days. Another 6,497 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days) Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,518,219 +8,900 – % of all Ohioans 64.32% – % of Ohioans 5+ 67.88% Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,969,391 +6,497 – % of all Ohioans 59.62% – % of Ohioans 5+ 63.14% *Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.