Coronavirus in Ohio: Are you an essential employee?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order issued Sunday, many may be wondering if they are allowed to leave the home and go to work.
DeWine said he used the Department of Homeland Security’s guidelines as to what industries and their employees are essential.
According to Homeland Security, the following industries are considered essential to the infrastructure of the country:
- Healthcare and public health
- Communications
- Emergency services
- Government facilities
- Critical manufacturing
- Commercial facilities
- Dams
- Defense industrial base
- Energy
- Financial
- Food and agriculture
- Nuclear reactors, materials, and waste
- Transportation systems
- Water
Additionally, DeWine’s stay-at-home order says the following are essential businesses:
- Stores that sell groceries and medicine
- Food, beverage, and licensed marijuana production and agriculture
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services
- Religious entities
- Media
- First Amendment protected speech
- Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
- Financial and insurance institutions
- Hardware and supply stores
- Critical trades (building and construction tradesmen, plumbers, electricians, etc.)
- Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services
- Educational institutions
- Laundry services
- Restaurants for off-site consumption
- Supplies to allow people to work from home — sales and manufacturing
- Supplies for essential businesses and operations
- Home-based care and services for adults, seniors, children, and/or people with developmental disabilities
- Residential facilities and shelters
- Professional services
- Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries
- Critical labor union functions
- Hotels and motels
- Funeral services
You can read the governor’s full stay at home order below.
As always, check with your employer.