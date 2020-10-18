Coronavirus in Ohio: 1,500+ new cases, no new deaths reported Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After setting a record number of new cases Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday.

As of Sunday, Oct. 18, a total of 181,787 (+1,562) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,067 (+0) deaths and 17,061 (+52) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 150,167 recovered cases in the state.

Saturday’s new daily case number of 2,234 is a new record for the state.

Since Wednesday of this week, the state has reported 8,599. Wednesday was the first day since the pandemic began that the state has reported more than 2,000 new daily cases.

All of the top five days for highest daily case numbers have been within the last nine days:

Oct. 9 (1,840)

Oct. 14 (2,039)

Oct. 16 (2,148)

Oct. 15 (2,178)

Oct. 17 (2,234)

Franklin County returned to a level 3, or red, on the state’s public health advisory map. Licking and Madison counties also are at level 3, with Delaware, Fairfield and Pickaway counties at level 2, or orange. All six counties showing a high rate of spread as defined by the CDC.

The spread of the virus seems to be increasing as the cold-weather months begin. DeWine said that 52 counties are showing a high incidence of spread, meaning more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period.

DeWine said 29 of 88 Ohio counties are at level 3, covering 65% of the state’s population.

“There’s a red tide flowing all over the state of Ohio,” DeWine said. “Virtually everybody in Ohio is living in a high incident, high rate of spread area. … It can be reversed. It’s totally in our hands to do it.”

Franklin County had been at level 2 since Aug. 20.

DeWine said that he is hearing from state health commissioners that one issue may be fewer people wearing masks. Although mask-wearing has been good at schools, it has been less so at social and family gatherings.

He continued to emphasize mask-wearing and social-distancing as the main things that Ohioans can do to limit the spread of the virus.