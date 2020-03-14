Coronavirus COVID-19 case confirmed in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 49-year-old Columbus man is the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Franklin County, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts announced Saturday morning.

The man recently traveled aboard the Carnival Valor (cruise ship). He is at home, in isolation. This was not a case of community spread.

“We do expect cases of community spread in Columbus. That is the normal trajectory of this disease,” Mayor Ginther emphasized. “If you are sick, stay home.”

In Columbus, if you don’t have a primary care doctor and are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 call 614-645-1519.

The Valor cruise left from New Orleans on Feb. 29, went to Cozumel and Yucatan, returned to New Orleans on March 5th. The patient with the confirmed case returned to Columbus on March 6 and started having symptoms the next day. He was tested for COVID-19 on March 12, and officials received the positive test result Friday night at 8pm.

Officials worked overnight to contact all those who knew him, traveled with him or had contact with him. Two household contacts are in quarantine, and two contacts are exhibiting symptoms and are in isolation.

If anyone from the Central Ohio area was on the Carnival cruise ship the Valor from Feb. 29-March 5, call 614-645-1519.

Friday, Dr. Roberts announced 25 people were being tested in Columbus. As of Saturday, 54 people are being tested.

A public health emergency was declared in Columbus Friday afternoon by the Columbus Board of Health.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Saturday with the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic.

