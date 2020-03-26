Coronavirus cases in Ohio could reach 6,000-8,000 a day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dr. Amy Acton said based on current models, Ohio could see a surge of 6,000 to 8,000 coronavirus cases a day by the peak of the curve, which is projected to be May 1.

“Remember it’s doubling in New York right now. It’s doubling every three days,” Dr. Acton said. “The more we can push that surge off the better our hospitals are getting ready and building out their systems so everyday matters.”

Earlier in the press conference, Dr. Acton said the effort being made by Ohioans right now has already decreased the the virus’ impact on Ohio’s health care systems by 50 to 75 percent. She added staying at home will need to continue so that hospitals don’t become overwhelmed and run out of supplies by the time the surge hits Ohio.

During Thursday’s daily briefing, Dr. Amy Acton also revealed a new interactive dashboard with the latest information on coronavirus in Ohio.

As of Thursday at 2 p.m., there are 867 cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Ohio.