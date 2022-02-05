DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Dayton favorite is reopening in the Oregon District.

According to a Facebook post, Corner Kitchen is hosting a grand reopening. The restaurant closed in June 2020 because of the financial burden brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grand reopening is set for Friday, February 18, 2022. The restaurant will offer dinner service Wednesday through Sunday, as well as a weekend brunch.

The Corner Kitchen is currently hiring for all positions. The link to fill out an application can be found here.