Cooler trend continues through April

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Temperatures the last eight days have been below normal for Dayton.

The trend for below normal temperatures is likely to continue for the month of April. The normal high for today is 64 degrees. The normal low is 43 degrees.

Storm Team 2 is forecasting temperatures to be about normal on Wednesday and Friday. The rest of April looks below normal with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

April is on track to be the first month with an average temperature below normal.

Temperature departure from normal in Dayton

Jan, Feb, and March were all well above normal for the Miami Valley.

The weather pattern that dominated the first three months of the year kept high pressure over the southeast and a low-pressure trough across the West.

Jan, Feb, and March Weather Pattern

This pattern brought above normal temperature and abundant rainfall to the Miami Valley. Warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico can ride the jet stream into Ohio.

In April the pattern was flipped. When high pressure sets up across the west, this allows cold, dry Canadian air to be brought into the Miami Valley.

April Weather Pattern

That air is rather cold. Since Jan., Alaska, and Western Canada is one of the few spots on the global map with a temperature departure below normal.





Global Temperatures in 2020

The atmosphere is fluid, so now it’s time for that air to move. The current weather pattern is moving the cold Canadian air into the Midwest.

As of April 20, the average high for April is 58.9 degrees and the average low is 37.9 degrees. Rainfall totals are about normal with 2.23 inches of rain in Dayton, a deficit of just 0.30″ for the month so far.