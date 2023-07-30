DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Say ‘goodbye’ to high heat and humidity and ‘hello’ to cooler and much less humid air. We can thank in advance a large area of high pressure that will settle across the Great Lakes over the next several days.

Instead of stifling dew points in the mid 70s, a much drier air mass will usher in dew points in just the mid 50s. This will make for very comfortable conditions for the first half of the work week. We’ll also enjoy lots of sunshine without any threat of rain.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. A little cooler and less humid. Low 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very comfortable. High 82

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and comfy. Low 59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm and continued very pleasant. High 84

As the high shifts eastward by midweek, winds will becoming southerly which will spike temperatures and bring back “the muggies” once again. Highs Wednesday into the weekend will range from the mid to upper 80s. It’ll also be noticeably more humid Thursday and Friday with a low chance of showers and thunderstorm both days.