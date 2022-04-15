Winds drop, and showers will be around tonight. It will be a chilly rain with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s. A few showers will linger into early Saturday morning, but will end around lunch time. Dry conditions and increasing sun are expected Saturday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, diminishing winds and scattered showers. Low 47

SATURDAY: Morning showers, then increasing sun, breezy and cooler. High 55

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing and colder with areas of frost. Low 32

EASTER SUNDAY: Morning frost, mostly sunny and cool. High 53

With lighter wind and clear skies Saturday night, we expect colder conditions. Lows will drop down to freezing, and we will see scattered frost develop through early Easter morning. Sunday will be a dry holiday with lots of sun and highs in the mid-50s. Showers will be back on Monday along with continued cool weather.