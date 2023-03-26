DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After such a windy day on Saturday where wind gusts over 50 mph were common, today will be much quieter. Lots of sunshine will warm temperatures quickly this morning after starting out mainly in the 30s. Another weaker system brings in light rain overnight tonight and on Monday.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine. Beautiful. High 60

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Light rain developing late. Not as cold. Low 42

MONDAY: Periods of light rain, mainly in the morning. Cooler. High 50.

Still a low chance of rain on Tuesday. Dry and pleasant weather mid week with highs in the 50s. We are keeping an eye on another potential wind maker next Saturday.