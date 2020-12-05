Cookie Walk held Saturday with social distancing guidelines

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The organization “We Care Arts” held its 9th annual cookie walk Saturday. But this year’s event was modified to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. 

People bought cookies ahead of time online, then drove-through today to pick them up. “We Care Arts” uses art to work with people with disabilities. 

All the proceeds from Saturday’s cookie walk will fund artists and programming. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS