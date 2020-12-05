KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The organization “We Care Arts” held its 9th annual cookie walk Saturday. But this year’s event was modified to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
People bought cookies ahead of time online, then drove-through today to pick them up. “We Care Arts” uses art to work with people with disabilities.
All the proceeds from Saturday’s cookie walk will fund artists and programming.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- One person dead after crashing into pole
- “Reverse” holiday parade held in Piqua
- Cookie Walk held Saturday with social distancing guidelines
- Santa skydives into Toys for Tots charity event
- Got an Echo or Ring? Soon, Amazon will use them to share your internet with a new ‘Sidewalk’ network – unless you opt out