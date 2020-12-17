Conversations in the Urban Community

From 2014 to 2018 the suicide rate among black non-Hispanic males increased nearly 54% in the State of Ohio

In this part of the series, Dr. Josephine Ridley, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System; Dir. Lori Criss, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services; Charleta B. Tavares, PrimaryOne Health; Dr. John P. Ackerman, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, along with Anthony J. Harrison & Anthony J. Crider, football players with the University of Toledo, discuss the challenges of suicide in Ohio’s urban community.