Enjoy this last weekend of summer. Fall arrives later this week and Mother Nature will deliver with much cooler temperatures and chances of rain.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. High 88

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, few showers. Low 68

MONDAY: Scattered showers & storms. Very humid. High 80

Chances of showers continues through Wednesday. On Wednesday, winds will be gusty and temperatures will drop during the day with morning highs in the 60s and falling into the 50s.