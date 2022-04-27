After morning frost, and a freeze for some, it will continue to run cool through the afternoon hours. It will be breezy, with highs just up into the low and mid 50s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, with dry weather expected.

Tonight, more frost is possible with lows dropping back into the 30s. Thursday we’ll see a little more cloud cover around, but dry weather will continue. Highs will continue to run cool, in the upper 50s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 53

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with scattered frost. Low 35

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued cool. High 57

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 62

Temperatures will start to warm a bit Friday afternoon, reaching the low 60s. The warming trend will continue into the weekend, but rain chances return.