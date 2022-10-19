Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton city officials have identified a road that is a prime location for speeding and have come up with a plan to slow all drivers down — with a price tag of $400,000.

Authorities across the Miami Valley are trying to crack down on a dangerous driving behavior known as “hooning”. Hooning includes speeding and street racing, and it’s causing major problems in several communities.

Work is underway on North Gettysburg Avenue with crews working to install a variety of speed bumps. City officials say they plan to put 5 speed bumps over the entire width of the road.

They will also install 5 speed cushions in the area.

City officials say that the work could be completed within the next few weeks.