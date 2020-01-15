Construction underway on tornado-damaged buildings in downtown Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Extensive repairs are already underway on several tornado-damaged buildings on the Troy city square.

Construction crews say that by as early as Wednesday they expect to have the first phase of a new, permanent roof on the historic building that houses The Caroline restaurant. Elsewhere on the square, similar reconstruction projects are underway.

Steve Smith is the owner of The Caroline. He says, “They’re going to start putting trusses in place either later this afternoon or tomorrow morning with the crane.”

The crews are moving quickly on the historic building. Once the roof is re-sheeted, the health department will need to make sure nothing was compromised.

Smith plans to reopen the restaurant Wednesday at 4. That’s when tenants can return to their upstairs apartments. Smith says, “They had insurance, and they are being taken care of. They’re ready to get back here, I think. I kind of surprised them yesterday, told them they might be back by the end of the week.”

WATCH: Arborist says it could be 5-7 months before neighborhoods return to normal as cleanup efforts continue:

Across the street, the historic CAS building, built in 1855, also suffered some damage. It’s owned by a nonprofit organization called “Troy Community Works”. Jay Gearon is a board member who says, “We had some windows that were broken out, and we’re assessing the damage to the roof. You can see the metal canopy was damaged, so we removed those panels yesterday so they wouldn’t fall.”

On Tuesday a general contractor and a roofing contractor inspected the structural integrity. Gearon says, “We have building insured like anybody else does, so we’ve contacted our insurance company and they’ve recommended we have a structural engineer look at the building and then have the contractor assess the situation with the roof.”

Before the tornado hit, the CAS building was slated to begin a $2.2 million renovation in February. Gearon says the damage the building suffered Saturday night should not impact that project.

