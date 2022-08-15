DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner stopped by the 2 NEWS studio Monday to speak on the FBI search of former President Donald Trump.

The search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has elicited strong reactions from Republicans and Democrats. Some lawmakers are calling for more transparency from the FBI about the search — Turner being one of them.

The congressman said in a tweet on Thursday regarding the search, “We want to know why the FBI is being weaponized and politicized.”

You can watch Congressman Turner’s full sit-down interview with 2 NEWS Anchor John Seibel in the player at the top of the story.