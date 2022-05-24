WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) were at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for a national security briefing Tuesday.

Turner, a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, joined McCarthy toured the base and received the briefing at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

McCarthy said military readiness at our bases is crucial in protecting our nation against the threat to undermine our national security.

When asked about recent comments by President Biden regarding Taiwan, McCarthy said the president should be more direct about U.S. intentions in order to avoid confusion.

“I personally believe I’d like to defend Taiwan, I do not believe that China should invade Taiwan. I think we have our three communicades with China as well. I think the way to avoid any hypothetical question like this is to make sure Taiwan is able to defend themselves.”

McCarthy added that the U.S. should be ready to provide weapons to Taiwan when they’re needed.