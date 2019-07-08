Congressman Mike Turner encourages tornado victims to visit FEMA centers

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The FEMA disaster recovery center in Trotwood has seen more than 800 visitors since opening two weeks ago according to U.S. Congressman Mike Turner. He says they expect to exceed 1 thousand visitors and encourages those in need to take advantage of the in-person assistance that FEMA and the SBA are offering.

“Don’t assume that you’re not eligible for assistance. Come here, tell your story and look at what’s available to you,” shared Congressman Mike Turner.

Turner joined Trotwood Mayor, Mary McDonald, on Monday at the FEMA disaster recovery center located in Trotwood-Madison High School. He was there to find out more information on the recover process was and what the greatest needs for Trotwood residents are.

“Getting the [money] that they need…to get a new location to live, to get food to get their kids back in place…those are some of the major needs of the community right now,” explained Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.

Mayor McDonald says the last she had heard, disaster expenses for Trotwood were around $5 million. Congressman Turner shared that more money is being requested from FEMA, this time to assist the local government.

“[It’s to] help them with those expenses of first responders, clearing areas, infrastructure. Our office is supporting that application and we certainly hope to hear positive things from FEMA as to how they might be able to assist,” said Congressman Turner.

So far, no solid numbers are available on how many people were affected or how far along the city is in the recovery process. However, Mayor McDonald says that getting Trotwood students back to school is a key factor in discovering more.

“We have people still in hotels and outside of the area. [So] we just don’t have that kind of number right now. I think the closer we get towards school starting, we’ll be able to recognize even more. Our main thing is, this coming school year we want all our kids to get back to the city of Trotwood,” said Mayor McDonald.

Trotwood-Madison school representatives are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Trotwood Disaster Recovery Center to help with open enrollment.