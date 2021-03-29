Congressman Mike Turner announces listening tour as he considers run for U.S. Senate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Congressman Mike Turner announced that he is considering a run for the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Senator Rob Portman in 2022. On Monday, he announced a statewide listening tour to talk to voters about what’s best for Ohio.

In a video released on Monday, Turner introduced himself and his political achievements to Ohioans. “Many of them wanted something to show their friends and families to tell them of my proven conservative leadership, what I’ve done for national security, and what I’ve done for jobs in Ohio,” he said.

While he isn’t running for senate yet, he said he is considering it and said the statewide listening tour is the first step of that process.

“We’re beginning a statewide tour to talk to people about what our experience is. What they see for Ohio. This is about the future of our country,” Turner said.

He said he’s received a considerable amount of support and pressure to enter the race. “I think people are dissatisfied with those in the race and they want to make sure it’s somebody who has experience, who knows the job and who has a conservative record,” he said.

If he were to run, he said his goals as senator would be focused on job growth and national security.

“I’ve always made certain that our men and women in uniform are supported that they have what they need and we have a strong military so that our adversaries know America is strong. Then, of course, turning to the crisis on our border. It’s going to be very very important to secure our border and make sure we turn to the issue of immigration very differently than what the Biden administration’s open border agenda is,” Turner said.

He hasn’t announced when we can expect him to make a decision about his future plans.