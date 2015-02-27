Concert lineup at The Heights takes shape

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Rose Music Center at The Heights has 11 acts lined up for its inaugural season, with the promise of more in the works. The City of Huber Heights expects to have 20 to 25 shows in all. Tickets for many of the shows go on sale March 6.

The first concert, NEEDTOBREATHE, was announced earlier this month. The band will perform May 2 with special guests Ben Rector, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Colony House.

That will be followed by An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein on May 16.

George Thorogood and The Destroyers perform with Brian Setzer perform June 2.

On June 27, Tedeschi Trucks Band performs with Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, plus Doyle Bramhall II.

Whitesnake brings their Purple Tour through the Miami Valley on July 7, with tickets going on sale March 20.

Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis comes to The Heights on July 12.

On August 6, The Beach Boys perform with The Temptations.

Peter Frampton and Cheap Trick are the co-headliners on August 9.

Canned Heat takes the stage with Charlie Musselwhite and Pat Travers Band on August 21.

Brit Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute band, brings its Space & Time World Tour on August 27.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will rock on August 28.