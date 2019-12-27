Concerns over pets given as gifts during holiday season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many Miami Valley residents may have woken up Christmas morning to hear a bark or meow under the tree as hundreds of pets have been adopted out in our area this holiday season.

The CEO and director of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Brian Weltge, said this is a great time of year to get that new furry family member but it is a big undertaking.

However, he said there are resources available to make sure you and your pet are a perfect fit.

“We’ve had an adoption promotion going on for a little while now, we’re doing $20 adoptions, and we’ve adopted in the month of December, 138 animals so far,” said Weltge.

Weltge said it shouldn’t be an impulse decision, adding a couple of them have come back, some because they were not good fits in their new home.

He said surrenders right after the holidays are somewhat a concern but that at the Humane Society, they always encourage new pet owners to do research before hand.

“We always encourage people to do something called ‘foster to adopt’ which is where you bring the pet into the home, make sure it’s a good fit for you and your family, especially if you have other pets to make sure they all get along, and then you can do the actual adoption a little on down the road,” said Weltge.

Weltge encouraged anyone who may have adopted a pet for Christmas to give them a call for some tips to make it a smooth transition.

“If you’re looking, for example a dog or a puppy, there’s always house training issues that can occur when they’re very young, and also just training in general,” said Weltge. “There’s lots of good training resources in Montgomery County, and our staff can also be very helpful when it comes to learning how to crate train your pets.”