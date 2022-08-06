BUTLER TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Vandalia-Butler community has organized a United in Prayer event following a Friday morning neighborhood shooting that left 4 people dead.

The United in Prayer event is set to be held on Monday, August 8 at 5:00 p.m. in the Butler High School Parking Lot, which is located in front of the School Board Office.

All are invited to come together as a message of hope, strength, love and support amid the recent tragedy, according to a Facebook post by the City of Vandalia.

“I’ve heard from many residents this evening expressing their shock and profound sadness over the tragedy that unfolded this afternoon in Butler Township,” Vandalia Mayor Richard Herbst said in a statement yesterday.

“In good times and in bad, we are all one community, so the events of the day strike us all at our core. Our staff has reached out to our friends in Butler Township and offered our help. While we have not had any specific threats against City facilities, we are increasing the number of officers on patrol as a precaution. We’ve also cancelled outdoor activities and closed our recreation facilities as a precaution. I want you all to know that this is a situation we will continue to closely monitor moving forward. We will continue to be in close contact with Butler Township authorities to stay abreast of all developments. In the meantime, my family will be praying for all of those impacted by today’s terrible events.”