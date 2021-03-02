Community reacts to 6-year-olds death at hands of his mother

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The community in and around Middletown is mourning the loss of 6-year-old James Hutchinson. According to Middletown Police, Hutchinson’s mother Brittany Gosney and Boyfriend James Hamilton reported her son missing on Sunday.

Investigators say Gosney later admitted to attempting to abandon all three of her children at a Prebble County Park, at the request of boyfriend James Hamilton. According to the police report, the area for dropping the children off was a spot they all frequently went fishing at.

A balloon that reads ‘I’m Sorry’ outside James Hutchinson’s home.

As Gosney and Hamilton drove off, police say her son James attempted to get back in the vehicle. Gosney then sped the vehicle up, dragging him with it and potentially running him over. At this…Gosney reloaded the two living children into the car, taking off. Gosney then returned nearly an hour later to pick up her sons deceased body, taking him back to the house. Gosney and Hamilton then made the decision to drive an hour away, dumping his body in the Ohio River.

With Gosney and Hamilton now in custody, the search continues for the body of James. “It’s just sick. This poor kid has no justice. No one knows where he is right now. I just hope they can find his body and give him a little peace,” said Trenton resident Jennifer Mullins.

Since Sunday, community members have been coming together, holding vigils in honor of James’s life. Outside the house where James’s body was taken after he was killed, balloons, candles, signs, and toys lay on the ground in memory of the boy.

“I have three children also…like the mother did with James. It really hit home to see what happened,” said Middletown resident Rebecca Vilbrey. Vilbrey says it was a difficult thing to explain to her children what’d happened to James. “That he passed away. 6 years old. Showed them the picture. Told them there’s bad parents out there..and this is one incident where that happened,” said Vilbrey.

Middletown Police say James’s body has yet to be found. Search and rescue crews were conducting searches in the Ohio River, but due to rising water levels have had to discontinue until Sunday.