DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Community Blood Center is in critical need of type O negative and type B negative blood and is calling on donors to help avert this shortage.

O-negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused to any patient in need. B-negative is one of the rarest blood types, making it difficult to find new donors.

O-negative is currently at a two-day supply and B-negative is at a one-day supply. Any sudden usage could impact area hospitals, according to a release.

Blood donations of every type will help CBC maintain the regional blood supply during the challenging weeks of the holiday season and against any disruption from winter weather.

“When we ask for specific blood types, it might give the notion that we don’t need any other types,” Mark Pompilio, Community Blood Center Public Relations and Marketing Manager, said.

“That’s far from the truth. We need all blood types all the time. Regardless of type, we need donors to get through the Christmas season.”

You can save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use DonorXPress to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive.