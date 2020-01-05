Command change of 445th Airlift Wing

WRIGHT PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) – The 445th Airlift Wing held an assumption of command ceremony Saturday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m.

Col. Raymond A. Smith, Jr. assumed command of the 445th Airlift Wing. Smith comes to the 445th from U.S. Transportation Command where he served as the Chief of the Deployment and Distribution Operations Center at Scott AFB, Illinois.

Col. Adam Willis, who began serving as the 445th Airlift Wing commander May 15, 2016, became commander of the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 7, 2019.