Comedian to donate to fund for shooting victims and families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A nationally known comedian is bringing some laughs to the Miami Valley after the tragedy in Dayton. Vicki Barbolak is a recent finalist on America’s Got Talent. Now she’s using her Dayton shows to give back.

Proceeds raised at her string of shows this weekend will be donated to the Dayton Foundation’s fund for shooting victims and their families.

Vicki says she’s been impressed by the resiliency of the people in Dayton, adding it’s one of her favorite cities to perform in.

“People have been saying what’s your favorite town you’ve been to on the tour and I had to say I think it’s Dayton. It’s been heartwarming how everyone’s been carrying on, taking care of each other. Dayton strong, you’re going to learn a lot from this.”

