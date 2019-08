MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - An Indiana man died early Friday morning after he fell approximately 30' while using a Genie Tele handler, according to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the scene on 5424 Watkins Road in St. Henry shortly before 8 am. A caller said there was a man who was using a Genie Tele lift to lift items into the air to a platform. While attempting to unload the vehicle, the load shifted, causing the victim to fall onto the concrete below.