COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is hosting the U.S. Figure Skating Championships for the first time next year.

The Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championship is taking place Jan. 22 to 28, 2024, at Nationwide Arena with live coverage on NBC4. The seven-day event determines national champions across several skating disciplines and has generated more than an estimated $15 million in economic impact in the host market.

(Courtesy Photo/The Greater Columbus Sports Commission)

“Nationwide Arena offers the unique benefit of housing two rinks under one roof for a seamless transition from practice to competition for our competing athletes,” said U.S. Figure Skating CEO Tracy Marek. “Plus, its central location in downtown Columbus creates an accessible, fan-friendly and energetic atmosphere that will make an exciting destination for competitors, coaches, their families and fans alike.”

Practice sessions for the championships will take place in the OhioHealth Ice Haus, with the complete list of qualified athletes to compete announced in the fall of 2023 after all qualifying competitions have been completed.

Tickets will go on sale this spring. Learn more about the championships and surrounding events here.