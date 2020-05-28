Columbus police officer shot, critically injured; second officer injured but stable

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One police officer was shot in Northeast Columbus and critically injured Thursday morning. A second officer was also injured but is stable.

The shooting happened at 8:21 am at 3204 Chelford Drive. The officer was transported to Mount Carmel East, in critical condition.

According to Chief Thomas Quinlan, the officer underwent emergency surgery and has been stabilized. Quinlan said the officer is expected to survive his injures.

A second officer was injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition. That officer’s injury was not the result of a gunshot wound.

According to Columbus police, a suspect is in custody from the home where the incident happened.

CPD has called in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to take over the investigation.

