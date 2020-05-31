Columbus police looking for man allegedly involved in protesters’ destructive acts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Columbus police are searching for a person who was possibly involved in provoking violence during Saturday’s protests.

Editor’s Note: This is raw video. You may hear or see profanity/offensive language

Protesters gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse and through downtown Columbus Saturday, demonstrating against police brutality after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.

Authorities say that the majority of demonstrators remained peaceful, however, some chose to act violently. Some individuals threw objects at police, break and vandalize city property, set fires to buildings and vehicles, and broke into businesses.

On Sunday, the Columbus Division of Police shared a photo on their Facebook page asking for the community’s help in identifying a person of interest.

According to the post, social media users allege that the man photographed above was “paying people to riot and destroy public property” during Saturday’s event.

Anyone with information regarding his identity or how to get in contact with him is asked to please call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.‬

Columbus police say 59 people were arrested after Saturday’s protests and a city-wide curfew has been enacted from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. It will remain in effect until Mayor Andrew Ginther chooses to rescind it.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also activated the National Guard Saturday to assist Columbus police with the violence.

Additionally, all downtown streets are closed indefinitely and anyone who needs to go downtown for work will be required to show ID. Anyone outside without authorization during the curfew window can be arrested.