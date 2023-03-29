COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said five members of a gang were indicted for dozens of felony counts and three of them have been arrested.

On Mar. 10, a Franklin County grand jury indicted five men who are accused of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity that include charges of drug trafficking and possession along with having weapons under disability.

Police said officers from the department’s gang enforcement unit began investigating after numerous complaints from community members in the Milo-Grogan and North Linden neighborhoods in the northern area of Columbus. After residential searches and nuisance property abatements from the city attorney’s office, three of those men were arrested:

Dwayne Stewart (16 counts)

Reuben Stewart (2 counts)

Jermaine Howard (7 counts)

Meanwhile, the two other men are still wanted by Columbus police. They are:

Deante Mathis (22 counts)

Ricardo Stewart (16 counts)

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.