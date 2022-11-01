Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus City Schools teacher and several members of the Columbus Division of Police are among the nearly 30 applicants competing to serve as the next chief of Springfield police.

A total of 29 applications were submitted last month for the position of police chief for the Springfield police, according to the City of Springfield. The position opened following the announcement that current Chief Lee Graf would retire at the end of the year.

Applicants include five current employees of the Springfield Police Division, Columbus City Schools teacher Summer Anthony and four deputy chiefs with the Columbus Division of Police: Thomas Quinlan, Timothy Becker, Kelly Weiner and Jennifer Knight.

Thomas Quinlan (top left), Timothy Becker (top right), Kelly Weiner (bottom right) and Jennifer Knight (bottom left) are competing to serve as the next chief of Springfield Police.

Other applicants boast a range of experience from departments across the country, including an investigator from Chattanooga, the chief of the Maricopa Police Department in Arizona, a lieutenant for the Dallas Police Department and many more.

Springfield is employing local consulting firm Baker Tilly to assist in the nationwide search. The firm gathered input from staff and community partners, then collected the applications.

The city said the candidates will be reviewed and interviewed by Springfield officials and then moved to an assessment center process conducted by the consultant.