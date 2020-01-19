College students host health screenings for homeless population

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Hearts for the Homeless team at Cedarville University is beginning a series of visits to Target Dayton Ministries.

The group is led by biology student David Gibbs. It’s offering free blood pressure screenings every Saturday through April 26th from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The team is made up of 10 volunteers working to educate people about the dangers of hypertension and heart disease.

Gibbs says, “We’re undergrad students so we can’t diagnose anything but we can say hey this is what our machine says your blood pressure is and explain what the American Heart Association would classify what that reading is and why they should care about it.”

Since August of 2019, Hearts for the Homeless has provided screenings for more than 100 people.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.